Sumit Nagal through to second round of Braunschweig Challenger

Sumit Nagal made a winning start in the opening round of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger, popularly known as the BRAWO Open, on Tuesday in Braunschweig, Germany.

The Indian faced Felipe Alves of Brazil in the Round of 32 match. Alves, who demonstrated his prowess on the clay court with three victories in challenger events, lost to Sumit in straight sets (1-6, 4-6)

SUMIT NAGAL THROUGH TO BRAUNSCHWEIG ROUND 2@nagalsumit made a successful transition back to clay, beating 145th ranked Felipe Meligeni Alves 🇧🇷 6-1 6-4 at the big ATP 125 Braunschweig Challenger



Sumit started strong in the match, comfortably winning the first set 6-1. In the second set, Alves initially gave a tough fight to Sumit and took a 3-0 lead, but Sumit quickly bounced back into the game to make it 3-1.

They both engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the fourth and fifth games of the set, with multiple deuces and advantages.

Alves came out on top in the fourth game to take a 4-1 lead, but Sumit brought his wealth of experience into the game and quickly levelled the set at 4-4.

From there, Alves couldn’t stop Sumit’s juggernaut as he closed out the set 6-4, thus winning the set and match by 6-1 and 6-4.



Sumit would now face Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the second round on Wednesday.