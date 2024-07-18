Bastad ATP: Sumit Nagal bows down to world no.36 in second round

Olympic-bound Indian tennis player, Sumit Nagal, suffered a challenging straight-set defeat to the world no.36, Mariano Navone of Argentina in the second round of the Bastad Open in Sweden on Thursday.

Sumit had an abysmal showing as he managed to win only six games in the match and conceded (4-6, 2-6) straight-set defeat in this ATP 250 tournament. He has one more tournament left before heading for the Paris Olympics.

Sumit started the match on a high note by winning the break in just the second game of the opening set. However, he couldn't maintain the momentum lost three consecutive serves, and dropped the first set, 4-6.

The second set was even bad for Nagal as he went two breaks down and even missed two break-point opportunities. However, he saved four match points in the final game but in the end lost the game and the set, 2-6.

Earlier, he also lost his doubles match, partnering with Karol Drzewiecki in the straight-set (3-6, 4-6) against the French pairing of Alexandre Muller and Luca Van Assche in the first round.

Yuki-Olivetti into semis of Gstaad Open

The third-seeded Indo-French pairing of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti continued their good run at the circuit and progressed to the semis of the ATP 250 event, Gstaad Open in Switzerland, on Thursday.

They took a straight-set (6-3, 6-4) win over the seventh-seeded Dutch-Ukraine pairing of Matwe Middelkoop and Denys Molchanov in the quarterfinals. They had a solid serving in the match, finding out six aces throughout the match.

They will next face the winner of the final quarterfinal match between the Dutch pairing of Haase-Arends and the mixed pairing of Gonzalez-Mansouri in the semis tomorrow.