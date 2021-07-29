Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Sumit Nagal beater Daniil Medvedev crashes out of Tokyo Olympics.

Daniil Medvedev beat Sumit Nagal in Round of 32 but crashed out himself in the quarter-finals.

Sumit Nagal beater Daniil Medvedev crashes out of Tokyo Olympics.
X

Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) defeated Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in the quarter-final in straight sets. (Image: Getty)

By

Sayak Dipta Dey

Updated: 2021-07-29T20:27:43+05:30

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev (ROC) bows out of the Men's Singles Tennis event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Medvedev lost in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-6 in the quarter-finals to 6th seeded Pablo Busta (Spain).

Medvedev began his Tokyo 2020 campaign with a straight-set victory over Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan). Medvedev took the first set 6-4 and had to sweat it out in the tiebreaker in the second set with a 10-8 after 6-6 shared breakpoints.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Sumit Nagal in the Round of 32

The second-seeded was then pitted against Sumit Nagal (India). Nagal put up a brave show to get two breaks in the first set but succumbed to a 2-6 set loss to Medvedev. The Russian upped the ante in the second set and advanced to the third round with a 6-1 set win to take the match, 2-0.

Nagal had earlier become the first-ever Indian tennis athlete to win a Men's Singles game for the first time in 27 years after he edged out Denis Istomim (Uzbekistan) in a competitive Round of 64 clash. Nagal took the first set 6-4 but the Uzbek had bounced back to make it one set each with 8-6 victory in the tiebreaker of the second set. The third set went Nagal's way with a 6-4 scoreline.

Medvedev faced a stern taste against 15th seed Fablo Fogini. Medvedev took the first set, 6-2 before the Italian bounced back to take the second set, 6-3. The decider set was clinched by Medvedev with 6-2 on the scoreboard to set up the clash with Busta.



Busta stunned Medvedev with his quick movement on the court and quickly took the first set, 6-2. With pressure mounting, Medvedev made several unforced errors in the second set and eventually crashed out with a 7-6 scoreline followed by a 7-5 win in the tiebreaker.

Busta will now face 12th seed Karen Kochanov in the semi-finals while Novak Djokovic (SRB) is lined up with Alexander Zverev (GER) in the second semi-final.

tokyo 2020 Tennis Sumit Nagal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X