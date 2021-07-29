Sumit Nagal beater Daniil Medvedev crashes out of Tokyo Olympics.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev (ROC) bows out of the Men's Singles Tennis event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Medvedev lost in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-6 in the quarter-finals to 6th seeded Pablo Busta (Spain).



Medvedev began his Tokyo 2020 campaign with a straight-set victory over Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan). Medvedev took the first set 6-4 and had to sweat it out in the tiebreaker in the second set with a 10-8 after 6-6 shared breakpoints.



Daniil Medvedev defeated Sumit Nagal in the Round of 32

The second-seeded was then pitted against Sumit Nagal (India). Nagal put up a brave show to get two breaks in the first set but succumbed to a 2-6 set loss to Medvedev. The Russian upped the ante in the second set and advanced to the third round with a 6-1 set win to take the match, 2-0.



Nagal had earlier become the first-ever Indian tennis athlete to win a Men's Singles game for the first time in 27 years after he edged out Denis Istomim (Uzbekistan) in a competitive Round of 64 clash. Nagal took the first set 6-4 but the Uzbek had bounced back to make it one set each with 8-6 victory in the tiebreaker of the second set. The third set went Nagal's way with a 6-4 scoreline.



Medvedev faced a stern taste against 15th seed Fablo Fogini. Medvedev took the first set, 6-2 before the Italian bounced back to take the second set, 6-3. The decider set was clinched by Medvedev with 6-2 on the scoreboard to set up the clash with Busta.









Busta stunned Medvedev with his quick movement on the court and quickly took the first set, 6-2. With pressure mounting, Medvedev made several unforced errors in the second set and eventually crashed out with a 7-6 scoreline followed by a 7-5 win in the tiebreaker.



Busta will now face 12th seed Karen Kochanov in the semi-finals while Novak Djokovic (SRB) is lined up with Alexander Zverev (GER) in the second semi-final.

