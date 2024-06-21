Once near broke, Sumit Nagal inks deal with Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading banks, has signed India’s tennis sensation Sumit Nagal as its brand ambassador.

This partnership reflects the bank’s continued support for emerging Indian talents in the global arena in the realm of sports.

Sumit Nagal who started from humble beginnings initially struggled to fund his expenses for the international tournaments. But his passion and dedication to the sport have made him an inspiring symbol of India's tennis-charge on the international singles circuit.

A commitment to nurture talent

The bank identifies itself as 'India’s International Bank' and Nagal's progress perfectly exemplifies the Bank’s ethos of nurturing and fostering emerging talent.

BANK OF BARODA SIGNS SUMIT NAGAL AS BRAND ENDORSER



Bank of Baroda has signed Indian tennis player @nagalsumit as its brand endorser. This aligns with the bank’s philosophy to support emerging Indian athletes competing at the global level



In a statement regarding this collaboration, Mr. Chand, Managing Director, and CEO of Bank of Baroda, expressed his excitement about signing Sumit Nagal.

“Sumit’s commitment, perseverance, passion, and authenticity are just some of the attributes that define him; values that Bank of Baroda holds dear as well.”



Nagal duly reciprocated the bank's excitement.

"I am honored and privileged to be associated with Bank of Baroda and would like to thank them for putting their confidence in me.”



This collaboration has increased Bank of Baroda’s roster of signed athletes as brand ambassadors, which includes two-time Olympic winner and badminton star P V Sindhu, and the winning captain of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Shefali Verma.

Nagal leads the charge

Sumit Nagal, who burst out in the international scene after defeating world no. 27 Alexander Bublik in this year’s Australian Open, has become a new sensation in Indian tennis.

Since then, he has clinched ATP tournaments like the Chennai Open and the Heilbronn Challenger, achieving a career-best singles ranking of world no. 71.

He has now set his his sights on Wimbledon and a possible medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

