4 Next-Gen players emerge as winners - The success story of 'Road to PTL' events

The Pro Tennis League (PTL) will be returning with a fourth season from December 1st to 5th at the R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium.

In the lead-up to the exciting league, the next generation was given an opportunity to show their skills at the Road to PTL events, which would give them a chance to play alongside the likes of foreign superstars Matthew Edben and Indian pros like Ramkumar Ramanathan in the main league.

PTL has organised two Road To PTL events ahead of season 4 in December 2022. The first one was in Bangalore (1st-2nd October) and the other in New Delhi (6th-7th October), where players - both men, aged 25 and under and women, aged 21 and below competed for an automatic place in the Pro Tennis League auctions.

Denim Yadav from Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in the Men's Next Gen category of Road To PTL, New Delhi phase 💥#tennis | #indiantennis | #protennisleague | #roattoptl pic.twitter.com/loRzB5IHsC — Pro Tennis League (@ProTennisLeagu1) October 11, 2022

Maanav Jain and Yashaswini Panwar emerged as the winners from the Bangalore leg in the Next Gen Men's U-25 category and Next Gen Women's U-21 category respectively. In the Delhi leg of the Road To PTL, Denim Yadav and Kavya Khirwar won in the Next Gen Men's U-25 category and Next Gen Women's U-21 category respectively.



All four winners will feature in the Pro Tennis League auctions scheduled on 16th October 2022.

Road To PTL Results:

Bangalore: From 1 - 2 October

Next Gen Men's U-25 category winner - Maanav Jain

Next Gen Women's U-21 category winner - Yashaswini Panwar

New Delhi: From 6 - 7 October

Next Gen Men's U-25 category winner - Denim Yadav

Next Gen Women's U-21 category winner - Kavya Khirwar