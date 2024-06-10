Sriram Balaji rises to career-high 67 in latest ATP doubles rankings

Indian tennis player Sriram Balaji rose to a career-high doubles ranking of 67, making a jump of 17 places, in the latest ATP rankings on Monday.

The 34-year-old has been doing well in recent times, reaching the third round in men's doubles at the French Open defeating Reese Stalder-Sem Verbeek in round one and going past French duo Dan Added-Theo Arribage in round two.

He eventually fell to the Indian-Australian pairing of Matthew Ebden-Rohan Bopanna in the third round.

Sriram Balaji reached his career-best ranking of 6️⃣7️⃣ with a massive jump of 17 places in the latest ATP Rankings! 🆙🔥🎾#ATPRankings #tennis pic.twitter.com/c0zTQ1Swc4 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 10, 2024

This 17-place jump has landed Sriram at his career-best ranking, his previous best ranking in doubles being that of 71.

Balaji's crowning moment in his tennis career came last year when he won the Slovakia Open in the doubles category, partnering up with German Andre Begemann and defeating Ukrainian and Kazakh pair Denis Molchanov and Andrey Golubev in the final.

In January of last year, at the Maharashtra Open, Balaji, partnering with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sriram made a runners-up finish after losing to Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the final.

He is scheduled to face fellow Indian Sumit Nagal-Andrea Pellegrino, on Tuesday, in the round of 16 of the Challenger Perugia, IT. He will be partnered up with Andre Begemann.

