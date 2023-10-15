Sriram Balaji-Andre Begemann wins ATP Slovakia Open men's doubles title

Sriram Balaji of India won the Slovakia Open men's doubles title at the ATP Challenger Tour 125 series tournament in Bratislava. This was his first ATP career title.

Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann defeated Ukrainian and Kazakh pair Denis Molchanov and Andrey Golubev 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

In the final, the fight lasted an hour and a half, with Bajali being astute with his service in the opening set.

Sriram Balaji/Andre Begemann - Doubles Champions🏆 at ATP 125 Bratislava Challenger



The Indian Ambassador to Slovakia, Shri Apoorva Srivastava graced the finals with her presence@IndiaInSlovakia @_apoorvasri pic.twitter.com/RR9dpZf8oF — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) October 14, 2023

The fate of the match and the championship title was determined in a super tiebreaker. Denis and Andrey lost four points on their serve and lost 8-10.



For Molchanov and Golubev pair, this was the fifth ATP Challenger Tour final in 2023. This season, they won tournaments together in Turin and Salzburg.

In January, at the Maharashtra Open, Balaji, partnering with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, made a runners-up finish after losing to Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 4-6 in the final.

Earlier in the semifinal, the Indo-German pair defeated Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens of Germany in straight sets 7-6 7-5.