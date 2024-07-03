Soha Sadiq defeats Erin McKenzie, reaches 2nd round in ITF women's tournament

In a remarkable first-round match at the ITF women’s tennis tournament in Hillcrest, South Africa, Soha Sadiq of India emerged victorious against Erin McKenzie with a straight-set ( 6-3, 7-5) win.

The match, held on Tuesday, showcased Sadiq’s skill as she advanced to the next round.

The ITF men’s tournaments also saw exciting matches across various locations.



In Hillcrest, Aryan Shah defeated Luca Bluett from Great Britain with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in the singles first round.

Additionally, Connor Van Schalkwyk of Namibia overcame Parth Aggarwal with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory.

In Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, the doubles pre-quarterfinals featured intense competition.

The Uzbek duo Egor Agafonov and Sergey Fomin triumphed over Nitin Kumar Sinha and Siddharth Vishwakarma, winning 7-5, 6-4.

Another doubles match saw Daniel Ibragimov and Karan Singh defeat Bekhan Atlangeriev and Maxim Shin, securing a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The ITF men’s tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, witnessed Kasidit Samrej’s victory over Dhakshineswar Suresh in a gruelling singles first-round match that ended 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-0.

In the doubles pre-quarterfinals, Adil Kalyanpur and Vishnu Vardhan bested Rishi Reddy and Dhakshineswar Suresh with a score of 6-3, 7-6(6).

Meanwhile, in Monastir, Tunisia, the doubles pre-quarterfinals saw Pedro Araujo and Patrick Schoen defeat Sai Karteek Reddy and Dev Javia 7-5, 6-4.

Over in Store, Slovenia, Matic Dimic and Filip Planinsek won against Manas Dhamne and Daniel Orlita with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s doubles matches

The ITF tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, featured notable performances.

Vaidehi Chaudhari and Peangtarn Plipuech from Thailand defeated the Japanese pair Natsuho Arakawa and Hikaru Sato with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Thai duo Pawinee Ruamrak and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat overcame Laalitya Kalluri and Sofiia Nagornaia from Israel, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Other significant matches included Monique Barry from New Zealand and Alicia Smith from Australia defeating Nepal’s Abhilasha Bista and Sonal Patil 6-1, 6-3.

Humera Baharmus and Pooja Ingale triumphed over Amittalai Prasutnawin and Yosita Sriporn of Thailand in a close match that ended 6-3, 4-6, [10-6].

Japanese and Thai pair Honoka Kobayashi and Salakthip Ounmuang secured a win against Laquisa Khan from Australia and Akanksha Nitture 6-4, 6-4.

Lastly, Haley Giavara from the USA and Ayumi Koshiishi from Japan defeated the Australian duo Jemma Carbis and Sameeksha Shroff with a 7-5, 6-2 score.

In Hillcrest, South Africa, the singles first round saw Darja Suvirdjonkova from Serbia win against Smriti Bhasin 7-6 (2), 6-3, while Italy’s Maddalena Giordano defeated Ashmitha Easwaramurthi with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 victory.