Shoaib Malik rubbishes divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Rubbishing divorce rumours with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has blamed their "busy schedule" for the couple not to have been seen together in the recent past.



Rumors and speculations about the power couple separating after being married in 2010 were rife after Malik and Sania were not been seen together for the past six months.



Appearing on a local television channel in a special Eid show, Malik insisted he and his wife were neither in any divorce process, nor were they separated.



“My wife and son are away on Eid. I wish I could celebrate Eid with my wife and son,” he said.

The senior cricketer did accept that all marriages go through ups and downs but said this did not mean the relationship was over.



Malik explained why the two had not been seen together for a while now by saying that they both had busy schedules as international sports people.