Shoaib Malik pens birthday post for Sania Mirza amid divorce rumours

Pakistan cricketer and husband of Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik has penned a heartfelt birthday post for his wife amidst divorce rumours between the duo.

"Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest," Malik wrote as Mirza rings in her 36th birthday on Tuesday.

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022





Malik and Mirza, who tied the knot in 2010, were reported by various media houses to have been separated over the past week. The speculations gathered steam after an Instagram story by the Indian which read, "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah."

Neither Sania Mirza nor Shoaib Malik have commented on the rumours so far..



