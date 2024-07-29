Serena Williams and a hobby of Olympic proportions

Serena Williams, celebrated for her colossal exploits on the tennis court, has also made a name for herself off-court in the niche world of pin trading.

Her collection began during the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

“I am a first-class pin collector," Serena said in an interview with The Olympic Games. "It all started in Sydney. I didn’t play singles there—shockingly, I didn’t qualify—but I took the opportunity to trade pins. It was great!”

Queen of tennis.

Queen of pins.



Serena dominated the Olympic world on the court for decades, and off the court, she was dominating the pin swap game too.



A collection that dates back to Sydney 2000 has been growing back home and she's still on the hunt for more.

Serena’s passion for collecting pins is not just a passing interest. When asked if she still possesses pins from her early trading days, she confidently replied, “Oh yeah, absolutely. I have a full collection at home.”



When discussing her most prized pins, Serena mentioned, “There are a few Thailand ones that I’ll never trade. I was finally able to nab the North Korea pin in Rio, so I would never ever trade that. I would kind of have to go through my collection to see.”

Pins as memorabilia

Olympic pins are a distinctive way to express enthusiasm for the games.

They come in various materials such as jewellery metal, copper, and enamel, featuring designs like tennis balls, racquets, or lapels.

Some pins boast special features, including textured backgrounds or mirror shine, making them highly sought after by collectors like Serena.