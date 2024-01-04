SD Prajwal Dev added to Indian Davis Cup Tennis team

SD Prajwal Dec was added to the Indian Davis Cup team on Thursday as a replacement player for the upcoming tie against Pakistan.

Prajwal was not initially named in the squad for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3 and 4 to be held in Islamabad, but got the call after reserve player Digvijay Singh pulled out of the tournament.



“I have been playing well in the ITF tournaments in India and abroad for the last two seasons. I view this opportunity as a reward for my consistency and I am quite elated to represent my country in the Davis Cup,” Prajwal told PTI.

S D Prajwal Dev is expected to replace Digvijay Singh Pratap in the line based on the visa submission requests to the Pakistan High Commission in Indiahttps://t.co/JnJQWQnxyK — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 4, 2024

The 27-year-old Prajwal, who led Karnataka in the recent National Games held in Goa, said: “I am committed to giving my best on the court and contributing to a successful campaign for India.” The Mysuru man is currently 609 in the ATP rankings.



The All India Tennis Federation (AITA) is waiting for clearance from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan.

“We have not yet got the approval in writing but we will likely get clearance soon,” AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar had told PTI earlier.