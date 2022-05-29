CWG Begin In
Tennis

French Open 2022: Sania Mirza enters third round of women's doubles with Lucie Hradecka

Sania Mirza has advanced to the third round of women's doubles partnering Lucie Hradecka in the ongoing French Open 2022.

Sania Mirza French Open
Sania Mirza in action at the French Open (Source: screengrab/SonyLIV)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-29T10:55:05+05:30

The ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has advanced to the third round of women's doubles partnering Lucie Hradecka in the ongoing French Open 2022. The Indo-Czech pair won their second round match 6-3, 6-4 against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek.

Mirza and Hradecka were barely troubled by the Slovenians as they took the first set 6-3 with ease. Juvan and Zidansek did seem to be putting up a better fight in the second set, but the 10th seeds were just too good for them as Mirza-Hradecka won it 6-4 to force their way into the round of 16.


Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka will now take on the American pair of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 on Monday. Both Gauff and Pegula have also made it to the round of 16 in Women's Singles.

But before Mirza's women's doubles round three tomorrow, she will take on the Brazilian pair of Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round of mixed doubles alongside Croatia's Ivan Dodig.

