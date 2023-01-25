Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna through to Australian Open final

Sania Mirza, 36, and Rohan Bopanna, 42, have sailed through into the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

Playing in what is their last Grand Slam together, the Indian pair beat third seeds Neil Krupski and Desirae Krawczyk, who are the reigning Wimbledon champions, 7-6, 6-7, 10-6 in the semifinals on Wednesday to make it into the final.

The last time an Indian had featured in a Grand Slam final had been back in 2018, when Bopanna had paired up with Tímea Babos in the Australian Open.

Sania Mirza will announce from tennis next month and is playing in her last Grand Slam. As it turns out, her last GS match will be a final at the Rod Laver Arena.

"We were playing against a tough team...Really happy to share court with Sania. She's inspired many back home, many have come here. One more to go!" Bopanna told the court-side cameras after their win.

This final will be the 12th Grand Slam final for Sania while it will be the fourth for Bopanna. The last time Sania had reached a Grand Slam final had been in 2017, with Ivan Dodig, against at the Australian Open.