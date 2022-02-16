Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna sail into semifinals of Dubai and Qatar

Having no difficulties whatsoever, the women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecká and the men's doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov entered the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and Qatar Open, respectively.

Without conceding a set, both pairs at the two different events cruised into the last four stages of the WTA 500 and ATP 250 events.

While Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecká took out the pair of Alexandra Krunic and Shuko Aoyama with a comprehensive, 7-5, 6-3 score to earn their semi-final spot at Dubai, the Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov upset the fourth seeds at the tournament, defeating them 7(9)-6(7), 6-4.

SANIA MIRZA ROCKETS INTO SF OF WTA 500 DUBAI OPEN 🚀🚀🚀



Playing in her last @DDFTennis tourney, @MirzaSania stormed into the SF with her Czech partner



[QF] 🇮🇳Mirza/🇨🇿Hradecka d. 🇯🇵Aoyama/🇷🇸Krunic 7-5 6-3



📸Krishnakumar Ji - ITD Volunteer based in Dubai pic.twitter.com/CYh2XekLz8 — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) February 16, 2022

The Indo-Czech pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecká didn't have to face any such challenges in the match and had a smooth outing. Mirza, who is playing her final Dubai Open, given that this is the year she has decided to retire and hang up the racquet, will be on the lookout for something special.



On the other hand, Bopanna-Shapovalov had a slightly tricky time when they locked horns with the all-Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, especially in the opening set that went into a tiebreak.

However, both pairs are well into the semi-finals and are on track for the title hunt!