Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter semi-finals at Birmingham and Queen's

With Wimbledon lined up next, the grass-court season of tennis is up and running. Two of India's finest tennis stars Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are enjoying a good outing on the court in different tournaments with their respective partners.

Sania Mirza who has partnered with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka reached the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic. They defeated the pair of Harriet Dart and Beth Grey 6-3. 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Sania-Lucie started their campaign in Birmingham by defeating the pair of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls comfortably, 7-5, 6-2.

Harriet Dart and Beth Grey lose to Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza 6-3 6-2 in the quarter finals in Birmingham. #RothesayClassic pic.twitter.com/cjcJWYjbO3 — Tennis on telly 🎾📺🇬🇧 (@tennisontelly) June 16, 2022

The Indo-Czech pair will face the combination of Jeļena Ostapenko (Latvia) and Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) on Friday.

Continuing his fine form, Rohan Bopanna who has partnered with Canada's Denis Shapovalov has reached the semi-finals of the ATP 500 Queen's Championships after a tricky opening round encounter against the pair of Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martínez and now defeating the 4th-seeded Colombian pair of Juan Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3, 6-4.



ATP 500 QUEENS: BOPANNA/SHAPOVALOV UPSET 4TH SEEDS TO MOVE INTO SEMIS



[QF] 🇮🇳 Bopanna/🇨🇦Shapovalov d. (4) 🇨🇴Cabal/🇨🇴Farah 6-3 6-4 pic.twitter.com/SuU2XOLpED — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) June 15, 2022

Bopanna and Shapovalov will contest their semi-finals Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool on Saturday.