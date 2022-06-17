Tennis
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter semi-finals at Birmingham and Queen's
Indian tennis veterans Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have sailed into the semis in doubles events at Birmingham and Queen's, respectively.
With Wimbledon lined up next, the grass-court season of tennis is up and running. Two of India's finest tennis stars Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are enjoying a good outing on the court in different tournaments with their respective partners.
Sania Mirza who has partnered with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka reached the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic. They defeated the pair of Harriet Dart and Beth Grey 6-3. 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Sania-Lucie started their campaign in Birmingham by defeating the pair of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls comfortably, 7-5, 6-2.
The Indo-Czech pair will face the combination of Jeļena Ostapenko (Latvia) and Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) on Friday.
Continuing his fine form, Rohan Bopanna who has partnered with Canada's Denis Shapovalov has reached the semi-finals of the ATP 500 Queen's Championships after a tricky opening round encounter against the pair of Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martínez and now defeating the 4th-seeded Colombian pair of Juan Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3, 6-4.
Bopanna and Shapovalov will contest their semi-finals Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool on Saturday.