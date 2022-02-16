Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna move into the quarterfinals of Dubai and Qatar

Indian tennis aces Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are back in action in two different events for the week and both, along with their respective partners, have made progress and moved into the quarter-finals of the women's and men's doubles events of Dubai and Qatar.

For Sania Mirza, who announced during the Australian Open 2022 that this will be her last season on the tour, every tournament is precious. Playing at the Dubai Tennis Championships alongside Czech partner Lucie Hradecka, the duo had to stave off an early scare from Demi Schuurs-Chan Hao-Ching in the Round of 16 clash.

MIRZA/HRADECKA THROUGH TO QF OF WTA 500 DUBAI OPEN



Wildcards Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka came through in a tough 1st round match



[R1] (WC) 🇮🇳Mirza/🇨🇿Hradecka d. 🇹🇼Chang/🇳🇱Schuurs 7-6(3) 5-7 11-9



Video Credits - Krishnakumarji, ITD volunteers based in Dubai@MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/N0fzVpeaJh — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) February 15, 2022

Going the full length, Mirza-Hradecka engaged in some tense tennis before finally securing their spot in the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament, winning 7-6(3) 5-7 11-9. Next up, the Indo-Czech pair will be going up against Alexandra Krunic and Shuko Aoyama for a place in the semi-finals.



Meanwhile, at the Qatar Open, the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have also sailed into the quarter-finals after surviving another scare. Taking down the pair of Jiri Vesely and Alex Molcan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-10, the Indo-Canadian pair will be locking horns with the fourth-seeded all-Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Jordan Vliegen for a spot in the semi-finals of the event.