Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter quarterfinals at Birmingham and Queen's

With the French Open marking the last of the clay-court season, the action has shifted to the grass swing with Wimbledon lined up next. Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have already changed surfaces and begun their respective campaigns on grass.

While Rohan Bopanna, who reached the semi-finals of the French Open men's doubles, is enjoying a solid form, 6-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza is also on a good roll, with both reaching the quarterfinals in doubles at the ATP 500 Queen's Club Championships and the WTA 250Birmingham Classic respectively.

ATP 500 QUEENS: BOPANNA/SHAPOVALOV SAVE 2 SET POINTS TO MOVE INTO QF



Our pair came from 4-6 down in the first tie break to seal a straight set win against a pair of singles players



[R1] 🇮🇳Bopanna/🇨🇦Shapovalov d. 🇦🇷Schwartzman/🇪🇸Martinez 7-6(6) 6-4 pic.twitter.com/yeIT99cvrM — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) June 13, 2022

Bopanna, who is partnering once again with Canada's Denis Shapovalov made it till the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open as well before losing to eventual champions, Mate Pavić and Hubert Hurkacz.



Into the Queen's Club Championships, Bopanna and Shapovalov had a tricky opening round encounter against the pair of Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martínez, before they won 7-6(6), 6-4 to make it to the quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament.

A good start to the grass court season! https://t.co/IBO9cTt2YD — Imran Mirza (@imrandomthought) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza, partnering with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka defeated the pair of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls comfortably, 7-5, 6-2 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Classic. This is Mirza's first tournament on grass this season on her final year on the tour.

