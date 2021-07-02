Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna wins the all-Indian mixed doubles clash in Wimbledon

The pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won the all-Indian first-round clash in the first round of mixed doubles at the ongoing Wimbledon. The veteran pair cruised past the relatively younger Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-6 to move to the second round.



While the pair of Mirza and Bopanna did not have to break a sweat to take home the first set, they were put under immense pressure by Raina and Ramanathan in the second.

Leading the second set 1-4, Raina and Ramanathan crumbled under pressure as Mirza and Bopanna tied it at 5-5 and then later at 6-6. The tie-breaker was a relatively easy one for Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna as they clinched it 7-5 to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

This was the second win of Wimbledon for Mirza, who had yesterday registered a straight-sets win in Women's doubles partnering Mattek Sands of USA. Bopanna, on the other hand, had suffered a first-round exit in Men's doubles pairing up with fellow Indian Divij Sharan.

This was the first time in the history of Grand Slams that four Indians were in action on the same court.

Opponents on court today, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, will be seen teaming up later this month in Women's doubles during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.