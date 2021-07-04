Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna cruise into the third round of the Wimbledon Championships

Veteran Indian tennis duo of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna continued their winning spree at the Wimbledon Championships as they cruised into the third round of the grass-court Grand Slam, defeating Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Having been familiar as partners on the court, both Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna brought their A-game to the match and sized their way past the challenge thrown by the British pair.

Semi-finalists at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna's quest for a maiden title at Wimbledon remains very much alive as they move on to the third round after a very dominating performance.

Mirza, who is playing her first Wimbledon after becoming a mother, is looking to etch a perfect comeback and also began on the right notes; although she faltered in the women's doubles but she picked herself up to make it to the third round of the mixed doubles with pure panache.

Earlier in the day, Sania Mirza crashed out of the Wimbledon Championships as her women's doubles campaign came to an end. Along with her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sania Mirza fell to the all-Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, losing 6-4, 6-3.



