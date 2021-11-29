Sania Mirza comes onboard Tennis Premier League to support Bengaluru Spartans

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has decided to join forces for the upcoming Tennis Premier League Season 3 (TPL) where she will be supporting the Bengaluru Spartans team. Scheduled to begin from the 13th of December at the Celebrations Sports Club in Mumbai, the 6-time Grand Slam champion, Sania Mirza is expected to be by her team's side and add in that star power for the Bengaluru Spartans.

The brainchild of an ex-National level tennis player, Kunal Thakkur who also has a number of coaching academies all across Mumbai, along with Mrunal Jain, a TV actor, and entrepreneur, the Tennis Premier League had two successful seasons previously during 2018 and 2019. In 2021, the TPL is making a comeback and alongside tennis superstars like Sania Mirza in the mix, prominent coaches like Goran Ivanišević will also be present to cheer for other teams.

Sania Mirza joins Tennis Premier League to support the Bengaluru Spartans team! pic.twitter.com/zGmWdLN5gu — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) November 29, 2021

Comprising a total of 8 teams - Pune Jaguars, Mumbai Leon Army, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Chennai Stallions, Rajasthan Tigers, Gujarat Panthers, Delhi Binny's Brigade, and the Bengaluru Spartans - the aim of the TPL is to "popularise tennis as a sport akin to cricket and football." Additionally, TPL intends to promote the young talented players of the country and support the top wheelchair players of India by turning them into household names and national celebrities, as mentioned on the official website of the league.

"I feel TPL is such an exciting format and I'm really looking forward to this unique and amazing format. I've never been a part of it before, I'm very excited," Sania Mirza mentioned in a video announcing her onboarding message. Earlier, Mirza has been a part of the Mahesh Bhupathi-founded International Tennis Premier League (IPTL) as a key member of the Indian Aces team and even played alongside tennis legend Roger Federer once in a mixed doubles match.

Aspiring to achieve the status IPL, PKL and ISL enjoy in the country, the TPL is still in its nascent stages but has big dreams as it wants to become a launching platform for quality players and a space to spot new and upcoming local talent and promote the overall culture of tennis in India, especially with such a starry packaging in the form of Sania Mirza and other top Indian players in the mix.

