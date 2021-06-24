Top
Tennis

Sania Mirza and Mattek-Sands crash out of Viking International Eastbourne

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first round match at the Viking International Eastbourne

PTI

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first round match in straight sets at the Viking International Eastbournehere. The unseeded Indo-American pair lost 3-6 4-6 to the Christina Mchale and Sabrina Santamaria of USA in a match that lasted one hour 18 minutes late on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old winner of six Grand Slams in doubles will pair up with Mattek-Sands in the women's doubles event of Wimbledon, starting on June 28.
