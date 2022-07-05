Sania Mirza/Mate Pavic storm into first-ever Wimbledon Mixed Doubles semi-final

Firsts are always special as the duo of Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Mate Pavic were handed their first semi-final entry into the Mixed Doubles at the Wimbledon.

Seasoned champ #SaniaMirza and bday boy #MatePavic play a thriller to storm into their maiden Mixed Doubles semi-finals at #Wimbledon2022! 😍🔥



A lovely backhand cross-court from @MirzaSania seals the deal! :') #Tennis pic.twitter.com/SAPHQsQqTB — Sohinee Basu (@teeny_tiny_nee) July 4, 2022

Prior to this year's edition, Sania Mirza had reached the quarter-final on three occasions (2011, 2013, and 2015) but couldn't go past this stage. Similarly, Croatian Mate Pavic ended his Mixed Doubles journey at the quarter-final stage in 2017 and 2021, making this win his first time in the last four at the grass court Grand Slam as well.

