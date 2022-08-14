Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Tennis: Sania Mirza-Madison Keys lose in Canadian Open women's doubles semifinals

Sania Mirza and Madison Keys lost to the duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 5-7, 5-7 in straight games.

Sania Mirza and partner Mate Pavic have stormed into the third round of Wimbledon 2022 in Mixed Doubles
X

Sania Mirza  (Source: Luke Mayes)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-14T11:23:22+05:30

Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Madison Keys crashed out of the women's doubles section at the ongoing Canadian Open earlier today. The Indo-American pair lost to the duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 5-7, 5-7 in straight games.

Playing in the centre court, Mirza and Keys never posed any threat to the Gauff and Pegula. They did start well, but soon faded away as the third seeded all-American pair won the match without breaking a sweat, registering an identical scoreline in both the sets.

Earlier, Sania Mirza and Madison Keys had entered the semifinal of the Canadian Open with a hardfought 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 victory over the pair of Yulia Putintseva and Sofia Kennin.

Mirza and Keys had also pulled out an upset in the Round of 16 when they defeated the top seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in a hard fought encounter.

Tennis Indian tennis Sania Mirza 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X