Tennis: Sania Mirza-Madison Keys lose in Canadian Open women's doubles semifinals

Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Madison Keys crashed out of the women's doubles section at the ongoing Canadian Open earlier today. The Indo-American pair lost to the duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 5-7, 5-7 in straight games.

Playing in the centre court, Mirza and Keys never posed any threat to the Gauff and Pegula. They did start well, but soon faded away as the third seeded all-American pair won the match without breaking a sweat, registering an identical scoreline in both the sets.

Earlier, Sania Mirza and Madison Keys had entered the semifinal of the Canadian Open with a hardfought 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 victory over the pair of Yulia Putintseva and Sofia Kennin.

Mirza and Keys had also pulled out an upset in the Round of 16 when they defeated the top seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in a hard fought encounter.