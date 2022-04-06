Sania Mirza/ Lucie Hradecka sail into quarterfinals of WTA 500 Charleston Open

Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Lucie Hradecka have sailed through to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Charleston Open. The tournament, which is being held in the city of Charleston, South Carolina is a WTA 500 tournament. The Indo-Czech pair overcame Katie Volynets /Francesca Di Lorenzo by a score of 7-5,7-6(5).

SANIA MIRZA THROUGH TO QUARTERFINALS AT WTA500 CHARLESTON OPEN @CharlestonOpen



Sania Mirza 🇮🇳/Lucie Hradecka 🇨🇿 beat Katie Volynets 🇺🇸/Francesca Di Lorenzo 🇺🇸7-5 7-6(5)



They will face the 3rd seeds Jessica Pegula (semifinalist at Miami Open'22) & Alexa Guarachi tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bGb1z1aB56 — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) April 6, 2022

Sania Mirza will be retiring this year and has been performing extremely well in all her tournaments. SHe had previously reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open held last month along with a semi-final finish at the Qatar Open.

Mirza and Hradecka will face the 3rd seeds Jessica Pegula (semifinalist at Miami Open'22) & Alexa Guarachi on 7th April for a spot in the semi-final.