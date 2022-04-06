Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
Sania Mirza/ Lucie Hradecka sail into quarterfinals of WTA 500 Charleston Open
Mirza and her doubles parter Lucie Hradecka managed to overcome the American pair of Katie Volynets /Francesca Di Lorenzo in straight sets
Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Lucie Hradecka have sailed through to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Charleston Open. The tournament, which is being held in the city of Charleston, South Carolina is a WTA 500 tournament. The Indo-Czech pair overcame Katie Volynets /Francesca Di Lorenzo by a score of 7-5,7-6(5).
Sania Mirza will be retiring this year and has been performing extremely well in all her tournaments. SHe had previously reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open held last month along with a semi-final finish at the Qatar Open.
Mirza and Hradecka will face the 3rd seeds Jessica Pegula (semifinalist at Miami Open'22) & Alexa Guarachi on 7th April for a spot in the semi-final.
