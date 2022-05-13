CWG Begin In
Tennis

Italian Open: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka cruise into semi-finals

They overcame the 4th seed pair of Andreja Klepač/Alexa Guarachi 6-4,4-6,10-8 to reach yet another semi-final together

Lucie Hradecka (left) and Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza 

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-05-13T22:22:17+05:30

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka are through to the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 Italian Open. They secured a thrilling victory over 4th seed Andreja Klepač/Alexa Guarachi 6-4,4-6,10-8 in the women's doubles category.

The victory wasn't easy with the 4th seed players taking the second game by a score of6-4. However, Mirza and her partner battled hard in the third game to win 10-8. They had earlier won the round of 32 by a score of 6-1, 6-2 before being given a walkover in the next round. THis is also the duo's third semi-final together.



