Tennis
Italian Open: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka cruise into semi-finals
They overcame the 4th seed pair of Andreja Klepač/Alexa Guarachi 6-4,4-6,10-8 to reach yet another semi-final together
Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka are through to the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 Italian Open. They secured a thrilling victory over 4th seed Andreja Klepač/Alexa Guarachi 6-4,4-6,10-8 in the women's doubles category.
The victory wasn't easy with the 4th seed players taking the second game by a score of6-4. However, Mirza and her partner battled hard in the third game to win 10-8. They had earlier won the round of 32 by a score of 6-1, 6-2 before being given a walkover in the next round. THis is also the duo's third semi-final together.
