Italian Open: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka cruise into semi-finals

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka are through to the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 Italian Open. They secured a thrilling victory over 4th seed Andreja Klepač/Alexa Guarachi 6-4,4-6,10-8 in the women's doubles category.

🎾TENIS 🎾



WTA 1000, Roma 🇮🇹



Cuartos de final de dobles:@aguarachi 🇨🇱 (25°) junto a Andreja Klepac 🇸🇮 (12°) cayeron ante Lucie Hradecka 🇨🇿 (19°) y Sania Mirza 🇮🇳 (33°) por 6-4, 4-6 y 10-8 en 1 hora y 30 minutos. pic.twitter.com/08sXZsVvKc — Cristian Urbina Salgado (@curbina1972) May 13, 2022

The victory wasn't easy with the 4th seed players taking the second game by a score of6-4. However, Mirza and her partner battled hard in the third game to win 10-8. They had earlier won the round of 32 by a score of 6-1, 6-2 before being given a walkover in the next round. THis is also the duo's third semi-final together.







