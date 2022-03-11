Sania Mirza-Kristen Flipkens enter Indian Wells pre-quarters

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Belgian partner Kristen Flipkens, are off to a good start at the Indian Wells Masters, in California, USA.

The duo defeated the pair of Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic by 6-3, 3-2 and 10-7 in the opening round of the tournament. After winning the first match in an intense third setter, the Indo-Belgian pair will now be facing 5th seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the pre-quarterfinal match.

WTA INDIAN WELLS MASTERS: MIRZA/FLIPKENS ENTER ROUND 2



The Indo-Belgian pairing won a tight three setter to set up a 2nd round clash against 5th seeds Dabrowski/Olmos



[R1] 🇮🇳Mirza/🇧🇪Flipkens d. 🇯🇵Aoyama/🇷🇸Krunic 6-3 3-6 10-7



Sania, who had earlier announced her plans of retiring at the end of this season during the Australian Open, is competing in her last Indian Wells tournament.



Sania, along with her Czech partner Lucie Hradecks, displayed some great form in her recent outings at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Qatar Open. Her performance also reflected on her WTA rankings as the 6-time Grand Slam champion is back into the Top 50 of the WTA doubles rankings for the first time since she became a mother.

Sania and Flipkens will play their next Indian Wells match on March 13.