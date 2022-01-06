Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok advance to semi-finals of Adelaide International

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza is on a brilliant roll Down Under as she moved into the semi-finals of the Adelaide International WTA 500 event along with her partner, Nadiia Kichenok. In a topsy-turvy match against the British-American pair of Heather Watson and Shelby Rogers, the Indo-Ukrainian pair of Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok scripted a victory in three sets, 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament.

For Sania Mirza, this is the perfect start that she would have wanted for the Australian swing and she has begun the year on the right notes definitely. With Nadiia Kichenok, Sania Mirza has tasted success previously as well when they won the Hobart International in 2020 - which served as Sania Mirza's comeback tournament after giving birth to her son, Izhaan.

WTA 500 ADELAIDE QF : Sania Mirza & Nadia Kichenok 🇺🇦 reaches semis with a 6-0 1-6 10-5 win over Heather Watson🇬🇧/Shelby Rogers🇺🇲



They will next face Australian pair of Ashleigh Barty & Storm Sanders for a place in the finals pic.twitter.com/Xq9giLeVlb — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) January 6, 2022

At the Adelaide International quarter-finals, Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok served out a bagel to the duo of Heather Watson and Shelby Rogers in the first set before being served a breadstick themselves in the second set. Finally, in the deciding third set, the Mirza-Kichenok pair were able to regain control of the proceedings and secured the victory to sail into the semi-finals of the tournament.



The 6-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 in women's doubles, Sania Mirza had a decent 2021 season as well where she won the Ostrava Open with Chinese partner, Zhang Shuai in September.

At the WTA 500 event in Adelaide, Sania Mirza and current partner, Nadiia Kichenok will have a tough nut to crack in the form of an all-Australian pair of Ash Barty (the No. 1 in women's singles) and Storm Sanders to make it to the finals.