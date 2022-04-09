Tennis: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka enters semifinals of Charleston Open

The Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has made her way into the semifinals of women's doubles in the ongoing Charleston Open pairing up with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka. The Indo-Czech pair registered a 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 win over the pair of Jessica Pegula and Alexa Guarachi.

Up against the third seed of the tournament in the quarterfinals, Mirza and Hradecka started off slowly and played catch up for most of the first set before eventually conceding it tamely at 3-6. However, they soon bettered their game forcing the American-Chilean pair of Pegula and Guarachi to make mistakes.

Once Mirza and Hradecka sensed an opportunity there was no looking back as they pocketed the second set 6-3 before winning the decider at 10-6. The Indo-Czech pair will now take on the pair of China's Shuai Zhang and USA's Caroline Dolehide in the semifinal later today.





Doubling Down 🤜🤛



The first doubles team into the semifinals are the veteran duo @MirzaSania & @lucik2105 after a 3-6 6-3 10-6 win over 3rd seeds Pegula/Guarachi!#CharlestonOpen pic.twitter.com/w2J3J1PXlS — Credit One Charleston Open (@CharlestonOpen) April 8, 2022

Earlier, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka had defeated Katie Volynets and Francesca Di Lorenzo of USA 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the Round of 16 to enter the quarterfinals.