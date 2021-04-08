Tennis
Sania Mirza hits out at sexist comments in her new video
The Indian tennis legend opened up about the sexist statements she was subjected to in her career via an Instagram reel.
Almost all the young girls in the country who start out playing sports seriously are subjected to various kinds of sexist taunts from everyone including friends, families and even strangers.
Life was no different for a young Sania Mirza during her rise to the top. Recently, the 34-year-old hit out on these sexist remarks by posting a funny video on her official Instagram account.
The Indian tennis legend opened up about the sexist statements she was subjected to in her career via an Instagram reel. All through the video Mirza did not utter a single word, but still managed to hit out to her critics just by her expressions and text captions.
The video includes statements like, 'Playing in sun if for boys', 'If you become dark who will marry you and others.
The video captioned, "I am done. Peace out," has so far received more close to 4 lakh views and has received more than 52,000 likes.
Saina Mirza was recently included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) during the 56th Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting. She is expected to make it to the Tokyo Olympics in women's doubles where she is ranked 9th in the world.