Sania Mirza hits out at sexist comments in her new video

Almost all the young girls in the country who start out playing sports seriously are subjected to various kinds of sexist taunts from everyone including friends, families and even strangers.



Life was no different for a young Sania Mirza during her rise to the top. Recently, the 34-year-old hit out on these sexist remarks by posting a funny video on her official Instagram account.

The Indian tennis legend opened up about the sexist statements she was subjected to in her career via an Instagram reel. All through the video Mirza did not utter a single word, but still managed to hit out to her critics just by her expressions and text captions.

The video includes statements like, 'Playing in sun if for boys', 'If you become dark who will marry you and others.