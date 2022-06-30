Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza bows out of Women's Doubles one last time

Veteran tennis player Sania Mirza was back in action at the 2022 Wimbledon but her stint in the Women's doubles event was short-lived after she exited in the first round. Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka started off well by winning the first set but were ousted by opponents Frech-Maia after they won the next two, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

IN PICTURES: Sania Mirza endured a heartbreaking loss from a set and a break up in potentially her last Wimbledon Ladies' Doubles match



🇮🇳Mirza and 🇨🇿Hradecka lost to the tricky pair of 🇵🇱Frech and 🇧🇷Haddad Maia 6-4, 4-6, 2-6



Photos - Luke Mayes, ITD member based in the UK pic.twitter.com/DvVQRs9WXm — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) June 30, 2022

Being a doubles specialist herself, Mirza would have liked her final Wimbledon tour to last a little while longer but she will surely have a special memory from the green grounds which dates back to 2015. It was the historic women's doubles win by Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis, which still remains as one of Mirza's career highlights.

