Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza bows out of Women's Doubles one last time
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza still has the mixed doubles left to make something out of her last time on the hallowed grass courts of Wimbledon as she and partner Lucie Hradecka suffered heartbreak in women's doubles.
Veteran tennis player Sania Mirza was back in action at the 2022 Wimbledon but her stint in the Women's doubles event was short-lived after she exited in the first round. Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka started off well by winning the first set but were ousted by opponents Frech-Maia after they won the next two, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
Being a doubles specialist herself, Mirza would have liked her final Wimbledon tour to last a little while longer but she will surely have a special memory from the green grounds which dates back to 2015. It was the historic women's doubles win by Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis, which still remains as one of Mirza's career highlights.
In the 2022 French Open, the India-Czech duo went on till the third round where they faltered in straight sets, thereby bringing Mirza's time on the clay court to a disappointing end. However, at the Birmingham Classic Tennis tournament, Mirza-Hradecka went till the semi-finals where they unfortunately lost to Ostapenko-Kichenok in back-to-back sets.
While the Wimbledon Women's doubles might have ended earlier than one might have anticipated for the Indian, Mirza can always look forward to the Mixed Doubles event where she would want to better her record and reach the semi-finals for the first time in her career. Sania Mirza will be partnering up with Croatian Mate Pavic tomorrow in the event's second round as they go up against Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez.