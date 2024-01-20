Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik announces third marriage with actor Sana Javed

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik, revealed on Saturday that he has tied the knot for the third time. The renowned cricketer, who was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, confirmed his new marriage to popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed in Karachi. This comes after Malik's reported divorce from Sania Mirza.

Malik, who shares a five-year-old son named Izaan with Sania Mirza, took to social media to share a photograph with his new wife, captioned with the words "And We created you in pairs." The announcement follows persistent rumors of differences between Shoaib and Sania since 2022, with the couple rarely being seen together in recent years. Malik had also recently unfollowed Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Sources close to the family disclosed to PTI that the divorce between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza was initiated by a 'khula,' referring to the Muslim woman's right to unilaterally divorce her husband. The couple, who got married in Hyderabad in April 2010, had been residing in Dubai.



Sana Javed, a popular actor known for her roles in hit drama serials and Pakistani films, was previously married to singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020. However, reports of their divorce surfaced just two months before Malik's announcement.

Sania Mirza, one of India's greatest tennis players, declared her retirement last year after a illustrious 20-year career. A trailblazer for women in sports, she secured 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy.