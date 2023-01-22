Sania Mirza crashes out of Women's Doubles of Australian Open 2023

Sania Mirza and her partner Anna Danilina were knocked out of the Australian Open after losing their second round game.

The Indo-Kazakh pair lost to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 4-6, 6-4, 2-6.

Earlier, Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina defeated the Hungarian-American duo of Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera to reach the second round of Australian Open.

On Saturday, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna easily advanced to the second round of the mixed doubles competition. Saina Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, the semifinalists from Rio 2016, defeated Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville, the Australian wild card entry, 7-5, 6-3, in an hour and 14 minutes.

SANIA MIRZA BOWS OUT OF WOMENS DOUBLES



Our legend lost her 2nd round match with Anna Danilina by a scoreline of 4-6 6-4 2-6 against A Kalinina / A Uytvanck. Mixed doubles is next for Sania / Rohan on Monday. pic.twitter.com/URswWAVULY — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 22, 2023

A six-time Major champion (three in doubles and three in mixed doubles), the 36-year-old Indian has announced that the Australian Open is her last and she would be retiring after WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships slated from February 19.



In other match, Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bowed out after losing to French pair of Jeremy Chady and Fabrice Martin.

The Indian duo who finished runner-ups at Tata Open earlier this month lost in straight sets by 6-4, 6-4 to French pair.

India's only challenge remain in mixed doubles where Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza will feature.