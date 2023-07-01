Tennis: Sania Mirza to compete at 2023 Wimbledon

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who announced her retirement from professional tennis earlier this year, will be seen competing at the upcoming edition of Wimbledon.

Mirza, though, will be competing in the Ladies Invitation Doubles category. She will partner Australia's Johanna Konta or the event.

Imran Mirza, Sania's father and coach, announced the same via a tweet.

"@MirzaSania to partner @JohannaKonta in Ladies Legends Invitation Doubles @Wimbledon 2023," he tweeted.









Sania Mirza, during her playing days, had clinched the Wimbledon women's doubles title partnering Martina Hingis back in 2015 to become the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title.

The 2023 Australian Open, where she advanced to the mixed doubles final, was the last Grand Slam appearance for Mirza. She later hung her boots following a first-round exit partnering Madison Keys at the Dubai Tennis Championships.