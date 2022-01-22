How much did Sania Mirza earn in her illustrious career?

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis veteran announced her retirement earlier this week, during the Australian Open 2022. It has evoked a mixed response from fans with some stating that this was expected while others felt that she could go on for a few more years. Mirza stated, "I've decided that this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week. Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to".

An interesting aspect of her career along with her numerous titles is the total career earnings she has accumulated over time. The Indian tennis queen has definitely made it big in the international tennis circuit with her haul of 43 titles throughout her career that includes 6 Grand Slam titles. Her estimated career earnings from her multiple title wins is estimated to be around 52 crores (Rs. 52,29,35,323.57).

This number isn't surprising considering she has won mixed doubles and women's doubles titles at the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and Australian Open. The highest ever ranking she achieved was in April 2015 when she became the World No 1. doubles player. Given that all the grand slam tournaments and multiple ATP and WTA circuit tours have massive amounts of prize money, it only makes sense that her total career earnings amount to an excess of 50 crores.



However, Mirza, aside from earning from tennis, is also a brand icon to reckon with. Being associated with many off-court activities, the brand of Sania Mirza has grown exponentially over the years and right now her net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 184 crores, which is a whopping amount but not very surprising given that she is the Indian tennis queen.