I learned to be fearless from Sania Mirza — Ankita Raina

There can be no doubt that Ankita Raina has emerged as one of the bright stars of Indian tennis in recent years. From taking part in Wimbledon to making her debut at the Olympics in the shortest time span possible, she has achieved the necessary experience that is required for sportspersons of her age to compete at the highest level. To add to it, she will be competing with seasoned veteran Sania Mirza in the women's doubles at the Olympics this year.



Ankita Raina has expressed her admiration for having a doubles partner like Sania Mirza alongside her. In an interview with CNN News 18, she stated "She is fearless, regardless of who is on the other side of the net. That kind of attitude makes her a strong player." She spoke of Mirza's forehand shot that is both deceptive and powerful for the opponents to face. Her admiration also extends off the court for an athlete who has made a strong comeback post pregnancy into her sport. All these factor have helped give the youngster some confidence in what will be one of the biggest tournaments of her career.

In her interaction with Narendra Modi earlier, Sania Mirza had heaped praise on her partner as an exciting prospect whom she is looking forward to playing with. This kind of comraderie and spirit is the exact combination that the women's duo require in the build-up to the main day. Sania will be featuring in her fourth and probably final Olympics this year. It is her aim to win a medal and with the young and energetic Ankita Raina alongside her, the duo can pull off a victory unlike any other.



