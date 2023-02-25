Sandeepti, Vaidehi set up all-Indian final clash in Gurugram ITF

Sandeepti Singh Rao and Vaidehi Chaudhari secured hard-fought wins to set up an all-Indian final in the USD 15,000 ITF women's tennis tournament at Baliawas on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Sandeepti overcame a deficit in the first set to eliminate in-form Zeel Desai 3-6 6-4 6-4. Zeel was fresh from her win in the Jhajjhar ITF last week.

SANDEEPTI SINGH RAO



👉When was the last you saw a Tennis player from India 🇮🇳 winning 11 of the last 12 matches played



There you have 19 yo Sandeepti entering her second consecutive W15 Finals



Wow 🤩 #Tennis pic.twitter.com/WZCL2dxUW9 — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) February 25, 2023

Vaidehi Chaudhari on the other hand had it easy in the first set but had to get past the dogged resistance of Fanny Ostlund of Sweden in the second en route to a 6-0 7-5 win.



There was a joy for Zeel in the doubles as she along with her Thai partner Punnin Kovapitukted won the title with a 6-2 6-2 win over Vaidehi and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.