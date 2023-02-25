Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
Sandeepti, Vaidehi set up all-Indian final clash in Gurugram ITF
19-year-old Sandeepti Rao and Vaidehi Chaudhari reached finals to setup an all Indian clash at ITF W15 Gurugram.
Sandeepti Singh Rao and Vaidehi Chaudhari secured hard-fought wins to set up an all-Indian final in the USD 15,000 ITF women's tennis tournament at Baliawas on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Sandeepti overcame a deficit in the first set to eliminate in-form Zeel Desai 3-6 6-4 6-4. Zeel was fresh from her win in the Jhajjhar ITF last week.
Vaidehi Chaudhari on the other hand had it easy in the first set but had to get past the dogged resistance of Fanny Ostlund of Sweden in the second en route to a 6-0 7-5 win.
There was a joy for Zeel in the doubles as she along with her Thai partner Punnin Kovapitukted won the title with a 6-2 6-2 win over Vaidehi and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.
