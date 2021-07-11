Meet Samir Banerjee – the Indian origin tennis player making waves in Wimbledon

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the 2021 Wimbledon after falling to a 3-6, 6-3, 9-11 loss to Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in the pre-quarterfinals.



This loss to Mirza-Bopanna, who had paired up for the first time ever in a Grand Slam, meant that the curtains fell on the Indian representation in this edition of Wimbledon. Well, at least everyone believed so.

But, suddenly, out of nowhere, the country has found a new star to cheer for this Wimbledon – the 17-year-old Samir Banerjee, who has now reached the boy's singles final of the premier grass-court tournament.

Though Banerjee is not quite an Indian and is definitely not playing in the senior circuit, his achievements in tennis are something that India can be proud of.

Born in the United States of America (USA), Samir Banerjee grew up in the state of New Jersey. His parents had moved to the USA in the late 1980s and are now settled there.

After taking up tennis during his childhood, Samir Banerjee rose rapidly through the ranks with complete support from his family. The 2021 edition of Wimbledon is the second junior Grand Slam appearance for the Indian origin lad.

He had previously competed at the Roland Garros or the French Open, wherein he crashed out of the tournament in the very first round.

But, Wimbledon was different. Apart from entering the final of boy's singles, Banerjee reached the semifinals of boy's doubles, partnering with the Japanese Kokoro Isomura before exiting the tournament.

Samir Banerjee's 'only aim' entering the Wimbledon, according to a report in The Indian Express, was to win at least the first round. Not only has he gone way past that aim, but he also looks on the cusp of lifting his first junior Grand Slam.

The last time an Indian bagged the junior Grand Slam was back in the year 2009 when Yuki Bhambri brought home the Australian Open.

While Samir Banerjee's win would mean a Grand Slam win for the USA and not India, his rise to the top is certainly a thing of pride for Indians across the globe.