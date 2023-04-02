Tennis: Saketh/Yuki win 250 ATP Challenger in Spain

The Indian men's doubles tennis pair of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri, on Saturday, started their 2023 clay court season in style by winning the Girona Challenger - an ATP 250 event in Spain.

The top seeded Indian pair defeated the local favourites Oriol Rocca Batalla and Inigo Cervantes 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.

They had earlier defeated the third seeded Portugese pair of Francisco Cabral and Joao Sousa 6-4, 5-7, 10-2 in a hard fought semifinal.

This was Saketh and Yuki's second title win of the year after winning the Nonthaburi Challenger earlier in January.

This victory holds them in good stead ahead of the prestigious French Open Grand Slam, which is slated to start in the later part of next month.

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri are now expected to be in action at the ATP Houston starting Tuesday.