Tennis: Saketh-Yuki win first title of the year

The Indian tennis men's doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri, on Saturday, won the $80,000 Challenger Title in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Competing in their first final of the year, the top seeded Indian pair came from a set down to defeat Akira Santillan and Christopher Rungkat 2-6, 7-6, 14-12 in the final.

Earlier they had defeated the Czech Republican pair of Adam Pavlasek and Marek Gengel 6-3.7-6 in the semifinal.

ATP Challenger 75 : Nonthaburi II



Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni won first title of year (6th challenger tour title overall) as they def. Christopher Rungkat (INA)/ Akira Santillan (JPN) by 2-6 7-6 14-12 in final



Both Myneni (72) & Yuki (90) will reach career best ranking





While this is the first title win of the year for Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri, it is their sixth career challenger title together.

Both Myneni and Bhambri are expected to reach their career best doubles World Ranking, thanks to this title.