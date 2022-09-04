Tennis: Saketh Myneni-Yuki Bhambri win fifth men's doubles title of season

The Indian tennis men's doubles duo of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri continued their brilliant run this season as they clinched the Rafa Open title on Saturday. This is the pair's fifth title win of the season.

Myneni and Bhambri had an easy road to the title as they defeated Czech Republican pair of Marek Gengel and Lukas Rosol 6-2, 6-2 in the final without breaking a sweat.

With this win Saketh Myneni also broke into the top 100 in live ATP rankings.

Seeded third in the tournament, the Indian pair had earlier beaten the top seeds Marco Bortolotti and Sergio Martos Gornes 2-6, 7-6, 10-5 in a hard fought semifinal.

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri's dream run in 2022 started by clinching the men's doubles title at the Salinas Challenger in April. They followed it up with the Czech Open, the Porto Challenger and the Lexington Challenger before snapping up the Rafa Nadal Open on Saturday.