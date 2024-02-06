Mumbai WTA: Youngster Sahaja Yamalapalli takes her first-ever top 100 win

Sahaja Yamalapalli registers her biggest win of the career after clinching a top 100 victory at L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series in Mumbai, on Monday.

The India no.2, had the toughest possible opponent in the first round but she displayed great resilience and upset the top seeded Kayla Day of USA in a tight three-setter (6-4, 1-6, 6-4).

This was her first meeting to a top 100 player and she won her first-ever top 100 win at the first attempt in a hard-fought match which went on for 2 hours and 43 minutes.

This is the biggest WTA event for India and she made full use of the home advantage and advances to the second round. This will help her to get closer to the top 300 in rankings, currently she is at 336.

Sahaja started the match on a high note breaking kayla's first serve to take a lead of 2-0 but kayla bounced back and equalized the score at 2-2. She was trailing 3-4 in the set after conceding the second break but she made a comeback to take the set 6-4 after breaking two back to back serves of Kayla.

The American showed her experience and comfortably takes the second set 6-1 and took the match to decider. The decider or the final set went on very smoothly with both players serving efficiently before Sahaja makes a move and broke the last serve of Kayla and took the set 6-4.

Earlier in the day, 19-year-old, ranked No 841 in the world, Vaishnavi Adkar put on an impressive show, paying against an opponent ranked more than 500 spots above her in the rankings.

She took one set against her but could not continue the momentum and eventually her opponent Sohyun Park took the match (6-2, 2-6, 6-1) in just under two hours.

Meanwhile, experienced pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale suffered defeat in a close match (6-3, 2-6, 8-10) to the pair of GBR's Naiktha Bains and Hungarian Fanny Stollar in the first round of women doubles category.