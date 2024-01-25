Tennis
Royal Deccan Tuskers: South India's first tennis team in Legends Tennis League launches logo
The Royal Deccan Tuskers are much more than just a group of talented tennis players. They aim to be a sports promotional foundation with a passionate vision to nurture and support sporting talent across India.
The Royal Deccan Tuskers, the first-ever tennis team from South India to participate in the prestigious Legends Tennis League, officially unveiled its logo at the launch event held on Monday, January 15th, 2024, at 12:00 PM, at the TNG Hall - Press Club, Trivandrum.
This momentous occasion was graced by dignitaries, including:
- Prince Adithya Varma (The Travancore Royal Family ) andDr. B Govindan (Chairman, Bhima Group) did the launch and reveal of the logo of the Royal Deccan Tuskers
- Mr. Reghuchandran Nair (Director, SI Properties) released the Royal Deccan Tuskers media
- Jersey reveal and exchange done by esteemed Mr. C. Venukumar, Director-Straga and Padma Shri Prof. Dr. K. P. Haridas, Chariman and Managing Director Lords Hospital
More than just a team, a dream:
Their mission is to provide a pathway and platform for aspiring athletes of all ages, making health and fitness a core objective.
South Indian tennis takes center stage:
The Royal Deccan Tuskers are making history as the first tennis league team from South India to compete in the Legends Tennis League. This prestigious league, to be held at the renowned New Delhi Gymkhana Club, 18-21 January 2024, features international tennis icons, and will serve as the perfect launchpad for the Tuskers.
Meet the masterminds behind the Tuskers:
The team is co-owned by two passionate sports enthusiasts:
- Harish Haridas, CEO-Lords Hospital Trivandrum: A seasoned player with victories at both domestic and international tournaments, Harish brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team.
- Visakh V. S., An illustrious athlete, stands as a proud representative of India, whose outstanding dedication is evident in his success, which spans state, national, and international arenas. His remarkable achievements not only extend to the corporate realm but also resonate on the tennis court, where he has proven himself as a seasoned player.
The recent triumph of the duo in the Kerala Seniors State Championship 2023 held in Thrissur further solidifies their impressive synergy on the court.
Beyond the court, a vision for a healthier India:
Harish and Visakh’s passion for sports extends beyond tennis, encompassing disciplines like badminton, football, and basketball. Their long-standing dream of establishing a sports foundation and wellness initiative becomes a reality with the birth of the Royal Deccan Tuskers.
A strategic debut in the heart of Indian tennis:
Choosing the New Delhi Gymkhana Club, a venue steeped in Indian tennis history, for their league debut was a deliberate and strategic move. The Royal Deccan Tuskers are ready to make a statement on the national stage, representing the vibrant sporting spirit of South India.
The beginning of a legacy:
The Legends Tennis League is just the first step in the Royal Deccan Tuskers' journey. With an unwavering commitment to fostering sporting talent and promoting health and wellness across the country, this team is poised to make a lasting impact on the Indian sporting landscape.