Tennis

Wimbledon 2024 Live: Rohan-Ebden in action at second round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the second round clash of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden at Wimbledon 2024.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Tennis
X

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in action at the Wimbledon. (Photo Credits: Australian Open/X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 July 2024 3:05 PM GMT

Wimbledon 2024 Live: India's ace tennis player, Rohan Bopanna, will be in action at the second round of men's doubles category of Wimbledon 2024 on Saturday, along with his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden.

The Indo-Aussie waited for a long time for this match because of few rain delays in the last couple of days. They will be up against the German pairing of Frantzmen and Jabens on Court 8.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-07-06 15:00:22
WimbledonRohan Bopanna
