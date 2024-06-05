French Open: Rohan-Ebden through to the semifinals with a solid win

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden continued their excellent form at the Grand Slams and progressed to their second consecutive Grand Slam semifinals of the year after a three-setter win at the French Open on Wednesday.

There were few doubts about the Indo-Aussie pair after their off-color clay season this year, and a poor record of Ebden at Rolland Garros but the second-seeded pair proved everyone wrong and took a 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-1 win over Belgian pairing of Gille-Vliegen in the quarterfinals.

This is the first-ever semifinal for Ebden at Rolland Garros in men's doubles. Now, they will be up against the Italian pair of Bolelli and Vavassori in the semifinals, which is also a rematch of the Australian Open 2024 final.

The match started with a very high-quality serving as all four players were easily holding on to their serves with some excellent skills. The first set went into the tiebreaker as no one dropped any game on their serve.

There were ten Aces in the first set with seven for the Belgian pair, who was not in the mood to give any point on their serve but in the tiebreaker, the Indo-Aussie pair showed their supremacy and took a lead in the match.

The Belgians continued their powerful service game in the second set and again didn't drop any of their serve and the set was going into another tiebreaker but in the 12th game of the set, the first break of the match came out on Ebden's serve and match went into decider.

In the decider, there was a drastic change as the perfectly going Gille dropped two of his serving games as the former world no.1 showed their masterclass on the return game. With two breaks up, the Indo-Aussie pair showed no mercy.

Ebden serving for the match gave no chance to the Belgians and booked their place in the semifinals with a hold on the final game. The Indo-Aussie pair will have their sight set on another title this year.