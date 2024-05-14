Tennis
Italian Open: Rohan-Ebden lose in straight sets in 2nd round
This was the third consecutive early-round exit for Rohan-Ebden as they suffered a straight-set defeat in the round of 16 of the Italian Open.
Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden suffered another early exit on the ATP circuit as they conceded a straight-set (2-6, 4-6) defeat to the home favourites in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday.
The Indo-Aussie pair lost to Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a match which lasted for 74 minutes.
This was the third meeting between the two pairings and all of those have taken place this year only, including a Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. However, this is the first time the Italian pair has come out on top of the Indo-Australian pair.
Rohan-Ebden had a horrible start to the match as they got broken in the first serve of the opening game. They also had a poor set as they conceded break points in each of their four serving games and saved five break points before going down by a double break in the seventh game.
The Italians took the opportunity with both hands and easily grabbed the first set 6-2. The second set was even more weird as both the pairs struggled to hold on to their serves and a total of five breaks occurred throughout the set.
But, the second-seeded Indo-Aussie pair conceded three of those five breaks and hence dropped the set and then the match in a very comfortable manner. This is the third consecutive early-round exit for the former world no.1 pairing.
With the French Open at the iconic Roland Garros just a few weeks away, the early exits left Bopanna and Ebden to work on their mistakes.