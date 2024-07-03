Wimbledon 2024: Rohan-Ebden advances to the second round

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden progressed to the second round of Wimbledon 2024 after a straight-set victory over the Dutch pairing of Robin Haase and Sander Arends on Wednesday.

The Indo-Aussie pair took this first-round match (7-5, 6-4) with a perfect serving record in both sets. They will now take on the German pairing of Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens in the second round.

Match Summary

The match started with a solid serving display from both the pairs and it was going towards a classical men's doubles tiebreaker. But then, Rohan found few fiery returns in the twelfth game and forced the first break of the match, and clinched the opening set, 7-5.

The same quality serving game continued in the second set as all four players held on to their serves till the ninth game. However, a small rain delay after the nine games broke the momentum of this quality match.

The Indo-Aussie pairing made full use of these laps of concentration and won the three required points in the tenth game post the rain delay to induce another break in the match and confirm their place in the second round, 6-4.

Bopanna-Ebden move into the 2⃣nd round of #Wimbledon2024 🎾✌️



Another defeat for Sumit Nagal

However, India's no.1 singles player, Sumit Nagal's journey at Wimbledon has ended. He tried his hands in men's doubles with his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic, but it was not a good outing for them as they lost in a straight set.

They conceded a very easy 2-6, 2-6 defeat to the Spanish pairing of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar after letting two double breaks in both sets of their first-round match.

The other two Indian players, Yuki Bhambri and Sriram Balaji will kickstart their doubles campaign tomorrow with their respective first-round matches.