Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden win Qatar Open

After being together on the court for only four tournaments, duo Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinched their first ATP title as they emerged victorious in the doubles final of the Qatar Open.

They staged a comeback against Constant Lestienne and Botic van de Zandschulp in the final after the third-seeds were one set down. The eventual winners clinched the second set and took the match to a decider. Bopanna/Ebden won the match with a scoreline of 6-7, 6-4, 10-6.

The Indian and Australian had defeated the United Kingdom duo of Jonny O'Mara and Dan Evans in the semi-finals.

The Adelaide International 2 was the debut for this pair, where they were knocked out in the Round of 16 after losing to Nicolas Mahut and Tim Putz. It was a worse result in the following competition that was the Australian Open where the duo couldn't get past the first round.

The Rotterdam Open, which ended less than a week back, was when the doubles pair came close to winning their first piece of silverware, but they had to wait a bit more as they ended the tournament as runners-up.

This was Bopanna's second title in Doha, the first being back in 2018 when he won it alongside Dutch player Wesley Koolhof. As for Ebden, he became the first Australian to lift a title in the history of the Open.