Rohan Bopanna/Mathew Ebden finish Rotterdam Open as runners-up

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and partner Mathew Ebden of Australia finished the Rotterdam Open as runners-up in the doubles category. Third seeded duo of Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig got the better of their opponents in the final of the ATP 500 event.

The first set was clinched by Krajicek/Dodig 7(7) - 6(5), but Bopanna/Ebden balanced the scales by winning the second set to take the match to a tie-breaker. It was a closely-contested game but it was third seeds who won the match 12-10.

The Indian-Australian pair had gotten the better of German duo Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the semi-finals in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). The winners of the Open had beaten Belgium duo of Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille in straight sets as well (6-4, 7-6).

Rohan Bopanna, just a few weeks ago, was partnering Sania Mirza in the Australian Open mixed doubles final, which they lost to Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. Bopanna will be next in action in the Qatar Open alongside Ebden.