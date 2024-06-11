Rohan Bopanna in doubles, Sumit Nagal in singles qualify for Paris Olympics

The Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna, who is ranked fourth in the doubles in the world, secured an automatic quota place in the Paris Olympics. Sumit Nagal, on the other hand, secured his spot in the men's singles category a day earlier.

Bopanna had maintained a position in the top 10 of the double rankings since the fag end of 2023. His consistent performance in the Grand Slams placed him among the top contenders for the upcoming Olympics.



Bopanna will reportedly partner with world no 67 Sriram Balaji for the Olympics



Ageing an old wine, 44-year-old Bopanna won the Australian Open in January this year and reached the semifinals of the recently concluded French Open.

At the French Open recently, Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden went down against the lower-seeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the semifinals.

Nagal, meanwhile, won the ATP 100 Heilbronn Challenger last week, marking his sixth ATP title overall, and he attained his career-best ranking of 77th.



Nagal defeated Switzerland's world number 184 Alexander Ritschard 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 to clinch the title at the ATP 100 Heilbronn Challenger.

It pushed him into the Olympic qualification scenario dramatically.

With, Nagal in the men's singles and Rohan and Sriram in men's doubles entering the Olympics, the Indian tennis contingent will hope to rewrite history in Paris.



More to follow...